Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston
Exclusive

Colt Is Quick With the Sex TMI for Mom Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In this exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, Debbie gets real with her son, Colt.
By Chris Harnick Jul 16, 2020 4:04 PMTags
TVReality TVEntertainment90 Day Fiancé
Related: "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" Exclusive: Colt's TMI Remark

When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Debbie went to bed after her post-travel meltdown in Brazil, her son Colt and his new girlfriend Jess were supposed to be in the next room. She awoke and they were gone.

"We got a new room," Colt explains in the exclusive preview above. "I thought you could sleep, relax. I know you had a really hard day traveling and everything."

Debbie's trip to Brazil, which was more than 15 hours, is the first time abroad. After her son Colt's marriage to Larissa ended in arrests and divorce, Debbie has made it clear she is hesitant about him getting involved with another Brazilian woman so quickly. So, she invited herself to Brazil to meet Jess and get to know her family. She didn't know how "overwhelming" the trip would be.

photos
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Couples

"I kind of had a meltdown," she admits.

While Colt and Debbie are close, they live together in Las Vegas, the saying is two's company, three's a crowd.

Trending Stories

1

Dot-Marie Jones Recalls Visiting Lake Where Naya Rivera Was Found

2

Why the Betty Broderick Double Murder Case Is Still So Compelling

3

Hailey Bieber Apologizes to Hostess Who Claimed She Was "Not Nice"

"I'm actually very happy that you and Jess decided to get your own room because it would be very, very awkward for me to be in one room and you guys in the other room, having sex or whatever you did, I don't know want to know. So, I'm very thankful," Debbie says.

"I'm thankful too because Jess is pretty loud," Colt tells his mother.

"I don't need to know that," Debbie says.

She'd much rather have the ocean to listen to than her son having sex.

When Debbie and Jess first met at the airport, Colt wasted no time in packing on the PDA. On the way to the hotel, they cuddled up while Debbie played third wheel in the backseat. Debbie, overtired, snapped a few times at the touchy couple. Jess asked Colt what their issue was, he says.

"Well, you guys were talking in the car about your future and children and getting married and it's like we were here just for an hour and you guys are," Debbie trails off.

Colt says he's known Jess for a while. And Debbie's response? Click play on the video above.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

Dot-Marie Jones Recalls Visiting Lake Where Naya Rivera Was Found

2

Why the Betty Broderick Double Murder Case Is Still So Compelling

3

Hailey Bieber Apologizes to Hostess Who Claimed She Was "Not Nice"

4

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are 'Easing Back' Into Their Relationship

5

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals the First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

Latest News

Today's Best Sales: DSW, H&M, Revolve & More

Where the Big Time Rush Boys Are Now

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actress Galyn Görg Dead at 55

Exclusive

90 Day's Debbie Doesn't Want to Hear About Colt's Sex Life

Shop Caralyn Mirand's Size-Inclusive Amazon The Drop Collection

Cardi B Defends Offset Giving Daughter a Birkin Bag for 2nd Birthday

Magic School Bus Author Joanna Cole Dead at 75