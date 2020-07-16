Colt Is Quick With the Sex TMI for Mom Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Debbie went to bed after her post-travel meltdown in Brazil, her son Colt and his new girlfriend Jess were supposed to be in the next room. She awoke and they were gone.
"We got a new room," Colt explains in the exclusive preview above. "I thought you could sleep, relax. I know you had a really hard day traveling and everything."
Debbie's trip to Brazil, which was more than 15 hours, is the first time abroad. After her son Colt's marriage to Larissa ended in arrests and divorce, Debbie has made it clear she is hesitant about him getting involved with another Brazilian woman so quickly. So, she invited herself to Brazil to meet Jess and get to know her family. She didn't know how "overwhelming" the trip would be.
"I kind of had a meltdown," she admits.
While Colt and Debbie are close, they live together in Las Vegas, the saying is two's company, three's a crowd.
"I'm actually very happy that you and Jess decided to get your own room because it would be very, very awkward for me to be in one room and you guys in the other room, having sex or whatever you did, I don't know want to know. So, I'm very thankful," Debbie says.
"I'm thankful too because Jess is pretty loud," Colt tells his mother.
"I don't need to know that," Debbie says.
She'd much rather have the ocean to listen to than her son having sex.
When Debbie and Jess first met at the airport, Colt wasted no time in packing on the PDA. On the way to the hotel, they cuddled up while Debbie played third wheel in the backseat. Debbie, overtired, snapped a few times at the touchy couple. Jess asked Colt what their issue was, he says.
"Well, you guys were talking in the car about your future and children and getting married and it's like we were here just for an hour and you guys are," Debbie trails off.
Colt says he's known Jess for a while. And Debbie's response? Click play on the video above.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.