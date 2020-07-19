Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Related : Washington's NFL Team Retiring Name & Logo

The times are a-changin' and Hollywood is changin' along with it.

In this week's round-up of surprising transformations, an NFL team is retiring its name and logo after more than 30 years amid backlash, while a Psych star is opening up in an inspiring interview about his "deeply personal" decision to start using his birth name in his professional career after more than 20 years in the industry.

In other news, Dancing With the Stars fans should start preparing for a completely renovated show when it returns to ABC, with two familiar faces exiting the series and a major star taking over the ballroom.

Finally, when it comes to physical transformations, two Moores added some moore color to their hair for the summer (OK, we're sorry for that one but we couldn't resist!) and Kate Middleton debuted her first change to her signature brunette hair in years and it's perfect for the warmer weather.