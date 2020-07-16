How Working With Sara Bareilles Changed Little Voice Star Brittany O'Grady

Brittany O'Grady was on a Sara Bareilles kick when she got an audition that would wind up being a game changer. The job? Oh, just the lead in Little Voice, the Apple TV+ series created by Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

"When I was a kid, I loved her album Little Voice and really identified with her songs when she was telling someone, 'don't tell me what to do, don't tell me how to think.' I loved 'Love Song.' I loved 'King of Anything,' that was a really special one for me growing up," O'Grady told E! News. "Earlier that year, before I auditioned for Little Voice, I started listening to the Waitress album and I just loved the music from it. And it made me want to kind of go back into theater again."