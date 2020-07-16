RHONY Sneak Peek: Ramona Singer Believes the "Top One Percent" Shouldn't Date Online

You won't be seeing Ramona Singer on Bumble any time soon.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, the 63-year-old Bravo personality makes her opinions known about online dating. During a dinner in the Berkshires, Dorinda Medley's friend Sam talks with Ramona about her "new chapter" following her divorce from Mario Singer.
"Ramona, how long were you married for?" Sam inquires.
The RHONY OG responds, "Over 20 years."
As Sam raises a glass to this new chapter in Ramona's life, he praises the "phenomenon" of digital dating. While Dorinda, who is listening in on the conversation, expresses interest in online dating, Ramona doesn't think it's a good idea.
"We're the top one percent! You're not finding that on an online site," she whispers to Sam.
This shocks Dorinda's friend, who asks if Ramona just wants "a good guy."
Per Ramona, any suitor must "have as much money as we do or more."
"I'm not the average person," she relays in a confessional. "The average person doesn't have two residences, they don't travel all the time, they don't have my social network and my entrée. So, online dating is very difficult for me, that's all."
As Sam asks for Ramona to clarify her stance, she quips that men struggle to get erect if women have more money than them.
"That's why my ex-husband and I couldn't work out, because I made 10 times more than him," the Bravolebrity states.
This remarks stuns Sam, who responds, "I'm not touching that with a 10-foot pole!"
Ramona adds, "Honey, I'm telling you, it's a fact!"
Getting the last word, Sam jokes, "It sounds like you wish he had a 10-foot pole.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
