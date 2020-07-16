Get Ready to Blast Off With the Casetify x NASA Collab!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you love dressing up your tech as much as we do, get ready to go into orbit: Casetify x Nasa has started its launch countdown!
The exclusive collection features the iconic "Meatball" motif and the recent return of the "Worm" logo on a variety of Casetify's signature accessories, made for iPhone, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more. There will also be designs based on the astronauts' access badge, mission assignments, and blueprints of the classic NASA space shuttle. Plus, the brand is also introducing an all-new Black Mirror Case, and a new fan favorite, the Puffy Case! The collection features a total of 16 designs to choose from, starting at $40.
What's the catch? You can't buy it yet, but you can sign up to receive notice when the collection drops on Thursday, July 30. Just follow this link to get on the waitlist, and take a sneak peek at some of the collection below!
Casetify x NASA MacBook Case
Casetify's MacBook cases are only 1.8mm thin, but they didn't sacrifice security for style. Sure, they're super sleek and lightweight, but each case features an impact-resistant hardshell for optimum protection. Fret not, your tech will be super safe with them... especially inside one of these cool NASA shells.
Casetify x NASA Apple Watch Bands
Casetify's Apple Watch Bands are made with durable, wearable material that stands the test of time, because they know how much we all love our watches. Plus, all their bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 5 and original Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4, along with Apple Watch sizes 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm. We can't wait to get one of these NASA bands for ours.
Casetify x NASA Phone Cases
Protect your phone in out-of-this-world style with a range of Casetify's phone cases, including the 9.8ft drop proof Ultra Impact Case. The Casetify x NASA cases will range in price from $40 to $60, depending on which kind you get.
We also recommend this phone sanitizer from Casetify, 'cause it'll sanitize your phone with UV light in just three minutes!