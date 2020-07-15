The Iconic Golden Girls Home Can Be Yours for $3 Million

Alexa, play "Thank You for Being a Friend."

You could live inside TV history as The Golden Girls home is now on the market. The 4-bedroom abode, which is actually located in Brentwood, Calif. not Miami, Fla., is on sale for the first time in 65 years by the estate of the original owners.

This famous house can be yours for just under $3 million.

Although the exterior was made famous on the comedy starring Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty, the show itself was filmed on a sound stage. Thus, fans are now finally getting a look at the actual interior of the home.

Built in 1955, the residence was designed by a Hawaiian Mid-Century Modern architect and is about 3,000 square feet. And it seems that the home has preserved several period details as it features a tri-colored kitchen with turquoise and avocado cabinets, oak hardwood floors, a veranda and more.