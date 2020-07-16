Shahs of Sunset Reunion Preview: See Reza Farahan Get Emotional Over Mike Shouhed

Setting the record straight!

As Shahs of Sunset fans surely recall, Reza Farahan took the stage at BravoCon in November 2019 and provided updates about where he stood with a number of cast members—including Mike Shouhed, who Reza said he had recently reconciled with. However, as Andy Cohen brings up in this exclusive sneak-peek of the two-part Shahs season 8 virtual reunion, in the months following BravoCon, rumors surfaced that the two hadn't made up, and instead gotten into a "blowout" fight.

"I read that you guys had a big blow up at Bravocon. Is that right?" Andy asks as a headline from All About The Tea appears on screen reading, "EXCLUSIVE: Shahs of Sunset Reza Farahan & Mike Shouhed's EPIC Fight At BravoCon EXPOSED — Mike Called Reza ‘Fat Queen'."

"Categorically false," Reza fires back. "We had no blow out at BravoCon. We had a conversation that got very emotional; both of us cried."