7 Verishop Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We admit it: we adore shopping. And we adore it even more when we visit Verishop, 'cause they have so many things to fall in love with!
For example? There's super stylish swimsuits we just can't resist, romantic skirts that beg for a rom com meet cute, and even totally fantastic denim that shapes our curves just right. There's even accessories, like artisan-made earrings with impeccable style.
Join us in our obsession, won't you? Shop more of our current fave Verishop finds below!
Revel Rey Gene One-Piece Swimsuit
We're not usually fans of one-piece swimsuits, but this one is making us a believer. With lapels (!!) that frame the deep V cut in the front, and an open curved back, we're pretty sure this is meant more for lounging than swimming... but we're okay with that. No wonder it's become one of Verishop's best sellers.
Auguste The Label Sadie Violet Maxi Skirt
This skirt was made for picnics. Or beach walks. Or pretty much anything where some kind of rom com-esque date is concerned. Maybe it's because of the floral print, or maybe it's because a classic, flowy, tiered maxi skirt makes us think of romantic things... whatever the reason, it's pretty and we love it. Just make sure you hand wash it in cold water so it'll last.
Auguste The Label Keepsake Midi Dress
This midi dress also falls into the "romantic fashion" category, but it could also be part of the "luxe loungewear" category, if you're feeling overly decadent. All this to say that it's versatile, allowing you to dress it up or down, and it's made of cupro, commonly referred to as "vegan silk." Don't worry if pink isn't your color, as it also comes in rust.
Soko Karamu Horn Hoop Earrings
Go for gold in these striking hoops, accented with ethically-sourced horn discs that give each pair a one-of-a-kind touch, thanks to variations in the natural material. They're made of recycled brass and ethically handcrafted by Kenyan artisans. Pair 'em with a plain white tee or tank to give them the spotlight they deserve.
Bene Bud Bucket Bag
So this one's a bit of a splurge, but we couldn't help ourselves. Isn't this bucket bag stunning? With a square shape and removable pouch, it holds more than your average bag, and even features a double side zipper that offers a pocket with more storage. Plus, it also has little feet so it has something to stand on when you put it on the floor. If this deep wine color isn't the shade for you, it also comes in blue, black, grey and red.
Allsaints Rafaella High Rise Pleated Short
Just like that one-piece bathing suit up above, we also never pictured ourselves as dress shorts people... but 2020 is full of surprises. So here we are, totally loving these pleated slate blue shorts and wondering what we were doing with our lives before we met them. They're made of viscose, so you have to dry clean them, but the high-rise relaxed fit makes up for that.
DL1961 Farrow Ankle High Rise Skinny Inclusive
Available in light-wash blue and black denim, these stretch skinny jeans are a dream come true. With a high-rise and ankle-length, they rely on DL1961's Instasculpt technology to smooth, sculpt, and conform to give your body a perfect fit, every time. Grab them in sizes ranging from 14W to 26W.
