Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals the First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

"There's my belly y'all."

Gigi Hadid had fans in a state of excitement when she showed off her growing baby belly on an Instagram Live this Wednesday. The model unbuttoned her flowing pajama top and turned to the side so that fans could see she's not hiding her stomach as some previously suggested. "Like it's there, it's just from the front it's different," she laughed.

The 25-year-old went on to acknowledge that some people are "confused" by her decision to not discuss or post about her pregnancy, but she said that's because she believes it's "not the most important thing going on in the world."

"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," Gigi shared. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."