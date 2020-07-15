Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals the First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

"There's my belly y'all."
Gigi Hadid had fans in a state of excitement when she showed off her growing baby belly on an Instagram Live this Wednesday. The model unbuttoned her flowing pajama top and turned to the side so that fans could see she's not hiding her stomach as some previously suggested. "Like it's there, it's just from the front it's different," she laughed.
The 25-year-old went on to acknowledge that some people are "confused" by her decision to not discuss or post about her pregnancy, but she said that's because she believes it's "not the most important thing going on in the world."
"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," Gigi shared. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."
And while she feels right now isn't exactly the appropriate time to be sharing her experience, Gigi promised she will be sharing a glimpse into her pregnancy in the future. She said, "I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something."
Gigi also shared her gratitude for the support she and partner Zayn Malik received in recent months. "I'm so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great and I love you guys," she shared. "I do appreciate those positive comments."
The model's mother Yolanda Hadid previously shared that Gigi's due date is in September, which is right around the corner.
And though Zayn has yet to speak out about his and Gigi's bundle of joy, rumored to be a baby girl, the model previously said they're enjoying every day of her pregnancy together. She told Jimmy Fallon in April that the "silver lining" of the coronavirus is that she and her loved ones are "able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."
Until Gigi gives birth, the mom-to-be is going to be chilling out in her Holiday pajamas, which she gave a non-sponsored shout out to for letting her "belly air out" in the summer heat. Fanning herself, she said, "It's just so hot."