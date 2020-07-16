Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Drops Debut Rap Song "Drag Queens": Listen!

Monique Samuels has come "to slay."

The Real Housewives of Potomac star makes this very point in her new single, "Drag Queens," which E! News is exclusively debuting today. According to the 36-year-old reality star, she turned to music after "the craziness of last year."

Specifically, after working through stress in therapy, Monique says she realized that music is a great outlet for working through pent up emotions.

"It was a lot that happened last season and this is pretty much me just reclaiming my power back and reminding myself of who I am, and although, you know, I'm not perfect never claimed to be," she tells E! News in an exclusive chat. "I just needed a way to reassure myself that, you know, everything will be fine. And then this song was kind of my way of just letting everything go, getting everything that I felt off of my chest."

Although Monique notes that this song is "just fun, uplifting [and] a little shady," she has let go of the drama. But what do her castmates think of the track?