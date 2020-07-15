Entourage Star Kevin Connolly Denies Sexual Assault Claim Made by Costume Designer

Kevin Connolly is speaking out after costume designer Gracie Cox came forward and publicly accused the actor of sexual assault.

On Wednesday morning, Kevin's attorney and rep released a statement denying the claims.

"Kevin strongly supports victims of sexual assault and believes their claims should always be heard. As someone who has worked in this industry for four decades, he has treated people with nothing but respect and has maintained a stellar reputation. Therefore, he was completely shocked to learn of the allegations made by Gracie Cox from a wrap party in 2005," the statement obtained by E! News read. "The incident with Ms. Cox was consensual, and he categorically denies any claim that it was assault."

On Wednesday morning, The Daily Beast published an article that included an interview with Gracie.

In the post, the costume designer claimed Kevin sexually assaulted her at the wrap party for Gardener of Eden in New York City.