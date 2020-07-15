Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Haven't Filed for Divorce Just Yet

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough aren't ready to officially file for divorce just yet.
Close to two months after announcing their separation in a joint statement, the couple has yet to take any legal steps in ending their marriage of nearly three years.
But before you think these two could be getting back together, one source says they are simply taking their time.
"Julianne has had a hard time recently and is in a funk. The lockdown has brought up all sorts of stuff for her," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "Brooks is very much ready to move on and to be officially divorced. His friends and family have rallied around him and he is ready for the next chapter."
Our source added, "They planned to file for divorce and he is ready, but he is giving her some time and space. They aren't getting back together, but she is struggling."
At the end of May, both Julianne and Brooks put on a united front when they announced their separation.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said in a statement to People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
Many pop culture fans speculated that their marriage was on the rocks when they decided to quarantine apart during the Coronavirus pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars judge was also spotted without a wedding ring on.
But through all the ups and downs, the pair has never spoken ill of the other.
"The couple has never aired their grievances or spoke negatively to their friends and family about each other," a source previously shared with E! News. "Even when they isolated separately, they choose to deal with their relationship issues privately."