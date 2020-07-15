Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Haven't Filed for Divorce Just Yet

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough aren't ready to officially file for divorce just yet.

Close to two months after announcing their separation in a joint statement, the couple has yet to take any legal steps in ending their marriage of nearly three years.

But before you think these two could be getting back together, one source says they are simply taking their time.

"Julianne has had a hard time recently and is in a funk. The lockdown has brought up all sorts of stuff for her," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "Brooks is very much ready to move on and to be officially divorced. His friends and family have rallied around him and he is ready for the next chapter."

Our source added, "They planned to file for divorce and he is ready, but he is giving her some time and space. They aren't getting back together, but she is struggling."