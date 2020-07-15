Aw! Watch TODAY Show Anchors Reunite for the First Time Since the Pandemic Began

The TODAY show family is together again at last!

After months of being physically separated as many of them worked from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly were finally able to reunite thanks to an outdoor, socially-distanced gathering held in upstate New York earlier this month.

The NBC morning show's cameras captured the emotional get-together, and as shown in the below clip, Savannah was the first to admit how much she missed her co-hosts.

"People ask us, is it hard to get up in the morning and that early? I always say no," she told the group. "And the reason it's not hard is because we're all there together, and I think that's been the hardest part—that we really love meeting up in the morning and spending our whole morning together."

Carson echoed Savannah's sentiments, admitting, "I don't even really like being on TV that much, I just want to be hanging out with you and the show and the environment and the crew."