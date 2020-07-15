Hurry, Rihanna's FENTY x Farfetch Collection Is Selling Out Quick

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
FENTY fans now have a new place to shop Rihanna's eponymous fashion line—on Farfetch.com. The designer fashion site is the new exclusive digital partner for FENTY, helping it reach new markets like the Middle East. The partnership starts today with the launch of FENTY's third summer collection drop called Release 6-20 on the site as well as on FENTY.com.
Shop our favorite FENTY clothing, shoes and more on Farfetch.com below.
Fenty Satin Draped Shirt
This cropped satin shirt has a sexy open back. It has a cool wraparound style that ties at the waist.
Fenty Plunging Pleated Knit Dress
This wool dress has flattering pleats and a plunging V-neckline. It'll become an essential in your closet.
Fenty Utilitarian Corset Dress
This shirt dress has both utilitarian and boudoir vibes. It has side slits and is made of cotton.
Fenty Long Satin Skirt
This satin skirt gets a casual touch with its logo waistband. It's pale green, and you can also purchase a matching top.
Fenty Leather Mini Skirt
This classic leather mini skirt will become a staple in your closet. It's made of lambskin leather and has a paneled design.
Fenty Turtleneck Knit Mini Dress
We want it to be fall already just to wear this perfect wool mini dress in a pumpkin orange. It has a roll neck and knot detailing.
Fenty Quilted Mini Skirt
This khaki quilted mini skirt has lots of interested details that will spice up your outfit.
Fenty Draped Dress With Hood
This dress is made casual with a drawstring hood. Dress it up or down.
Fenty Trouble Sunglasses
RiRi helped bring rectangular frame sunglasses like these back into fashion, so she knows a thing or two about how to make them look good.
Fenty Power Point 105mm Pumps
These black leather pumps are anything but plain. They have a pointed toe and curved heel.
Fenty Denim Corset Dress
This corset dress is made casual thanks to its denim construction. We're obsessed.
