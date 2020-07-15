Hurry, Rihanna's FENTY x Farfetch Collection Is Selling Out Quick

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

FENTY fans now have a new place to shop Rihanna's eponymous fashion line—on Farfetch.com. The designer fashion site is the new exclusive digital partner for FENTY, helping it reach new markets like the Middle East. The partnership starts today with the launch of FENTY's third summer collection drop called Release 6-20 on the site as well as on FENTY.com.

Shop our favorite FENTY clothing, shoes and more on Farfetch.com below. And hurry—sizes are selling out fast!