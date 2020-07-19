Check Out Where Your Favorite Road Rules and The Challenge Competitors Are Now

Three years after MTV struck gold with the true story of seven strangers, a new competition series rolled onto the network.

Premiering 25 years ago today, Road Rules was meant to bring together five telegenic youths for the ultimate cross-country scavenger hunt that saw them completing tasks (think: shearing sheep, spending a night gambling in Vegas) as they sought out clues as to where to pilot their shared RV next.

"We had no idea what we were doing," Access anchor Kit Hoover said in 2018 of the first season that saw she and Mark Long, Carlos "Los" Jackson, Allison Jones and Shelly Spottedhorse traveling everywhere from a circus to a nudist trailer park. "We were sponsored by Taco Bell and PowerBar. I gained over 20 pounds and I loved Budweiser....I had the time of my life."