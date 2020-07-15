Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

5 Furniture Pieces From the Queer Eye Collection You'll Say "Yaaas" to

The Queer Eye collection for Walmart launches online with furniture pieces for every room in your home. See our favorites from the stylish line.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 15, 2020 1:33 PMTags
E-Commerce, Queer Eye Collection Walmart

It's time to turn your house into a home.

Whether you have a small apartment or a lavish property, sprucing up your space never goes out of style. And thanks to the new Queer Eye Collection launching on Walmart's website today, it may just be the perfect time to explore some new pieces of furniture. 

"Our goal is always to help people be the best version of themselves. The Queer Eye Collection brings that same notion home, with pieces that speak to who you are and how you feel," the Queer Eye team said in a statement to E! News. "With pieces so stylish and versatile, you can totally own your space."

Whether you're wanting to step up your workplace with a new desk or upgrading your family and living room with a new couch or chair, we highly suggest you checking out the new collection below. 

Antoni Porowski Shares His Summer Essentials for Fourth of July and Beyond

Coltin Upholstered Bar Stool

Cheers to great pieces! "We're providing the tools, not rules, to create your own space," the Queer Eye team shared with us. "When you love your home, it spills out into every other area of your life. This collection at Walmart will definitely bring you joy."

$94
$70
Walmart

Copley Writing Desk Black Oak

Working from home all summer long or preparing for online learning this fall? You deserve a desk that is functional and stylish. The Queer Eye Collection has just the item for you. 

$170
Walmart

Fabry Chair

"When you update your space, you can uplift your whole outlook," the Queer Eye team shared. "Adding a statement piece—such as an accent chair—is a fast track to transformation without spending much."

$250
Walmart

Farnsworth Fireplace TV Stand

"We love the modern industrial charm and uplifting vibes of the Queer Eye Collection," the Queer Eye team explained. "This collection is packed with fierce, fabulous and functional lewks, including amazing pieces made from wood, metal and faux leather to transform any space."
 

$335
Walmart

Asher Sofa Blue Linen

Watching more Netflix or TV than ever before? We're not judging, but why not treat yourself to a substantial and stylish sofa that will grab the attention of any visitor to your home. 

$399
Walmart

Hoping to bring boho beach vibes indoors this summer? See these irresistible coastal decor accents

