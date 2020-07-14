OMG, Fenty Skin Is Coming!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

First, Fenty Beauty changed the makeup game with a launch that included 40 (now 50!) shades of foundation and a lip gloss that's universally flattering. Now, Fenty Skin is coming to turn the world of skincare on its ear!

As announced by Rihanna herself on Instagram, Fenty Skin is set to drop on Friday, July 31... and if her Insta is any indication, it looks like we're going to get a face wash, serum and lotion. Or will we? Speculation is sure to be strong over the coming weeks! But unlike Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin will only be available through the Fenty Skin website.

Meanwhile, here's some great news: if you sign up with your e-mail and phone number on the Fenty Skin website, you'll get early access to the collection on Wednesday, July 29!

Can you stand the wait? We certainly can't! Sign up for advance notice at Fenty Skin today, and join us in product speculation by watching Rihanna's Instagram teaser below!