Ciaté London's Newest Makeup Collection Will Put a Smile On Your Face

When Ciaté London released its transforming glitter liquid lipsticks in 2017, the beauty world collectively dropped its jaws. The brand has since come out with innovative, easy-to-use and playful makeup that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

In fact, that's exactly what Ciaté London is aiming for with its latest collection, which is in collaboration with Smiley World.

"We're so excited to launch another truly unexpected and unique Ciaté collection," Charlotte Knight, Ciaté London's CEO and Founder, said in a statement. "I fell in love with Smiley's quirky and colorful imagery and their simple message of 'Take Time To Smile.'"

"We both ultimately believe positivity is power and happiness is beautiful," she added.

The new collection features 10 products to choose from, including wildly colorful mascaras, fabulous lipsticks, fun nail stickers and more. Shop some of the latest pieces below, and we dare you to not flash a smile while scrolling through.