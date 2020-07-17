Ciaté London's Newest Makeup Collection Will Put a Smile On Your Face

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When Ciaté London released its transforming glitter liquid lipsticks in 2017, the beauty world collectively dropped its jaws. The brand has since come out with innovative, easy-to-use and playful makeup that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
In fact, that's exactly what Ciaté London is aiming for with its latest collection, which is in collaboration with Smiley World.
"We're so excited to launch another truly unexpected and unique Ciaté collection," Charlotte Knight, Ciaté London's CEO and Founder, said in a statement. "I fell in love with Smiley's quirky and colorful imagery and their simple message of 'Take Time To Smile.'"
"We both ultimately believe positivity is power and happiness is beautiful," she added.
The new collection features 10 products to choose from, including wildly colorful mascaras, fabulous lipsticks, fun nail stickers and more. Shop some of the latest pieces below, and we dare you to not flash a smile while scrolling through.
Wink On Eyeshadow Palette
Get fun and flirty with your eye makeup! Ciaté London's latest palettes feature shimmery shadows and vibrant matte shades that will take your Zoom call or grocery run from drab to fab.
Each palette comes with four unique shades. Some of the metallic shades include: rose gold, copper, burnt red and gold. For the matte shadows, you'll find a fiery red, burgundy and baby pink.
Smile On Lipstick
They say "a smile is the best accessory," so why not add a little oomph to it with a delightful lipstick? Luckily for us, Ciaté London released two highly-pigmented shades: Be Kind (a pinkish-nude) and Be Proud (a vibrant red).
No matter your mood, the Smile On Lipsticks will leave your lips feeling nourished and looking rich with color. What's more? Each bullet is embossed with the Smiley World design.
Energy Boost Eye Patches
If, like us, you wish you could be enjoying a relaxing and luxurious spa day, these eye patches are the closest thing to filling that void. More than ever, self-care has become an essential way to relax, recharge and rejuvenate.
The Energy Boost Eye Patches may not equal a facial but it's great for giving your skin some extra attention. The patches are infused with cica extract, cacao extracts and copper peptide—a perfect recipe for de-puffing and restoring your under eyes.
Keep an Eye On Coloured Mascara
For those days when you want your eyes pop, because some occasions call for bright and bold makeup! The brand's wildly electrifying mascaras will add instant drama and playfulness to any lewk.
The Keep An Eye On Coloured Mascara comes in three exciting shades: Be Brave (a hot pink), Be Bold (an aqua) and Be Happy (a sunny yellow).
For more products that will brighten your mood, check out our roundup up of items helping us through quarantine, Black-owned fashion brands to support and new beauty products hitting the online shelves. Want deals delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!