Is Jana Kramer Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11?

Is Jana Kramer about to get her diamond?

During the latest episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, the "I Got the Boy" artist revealed she auditioned for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year. This tidbit came about as the married twosome caught up with The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

"I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I can say it, but we might or might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing but we haven't heard back yet," Jana teased.

Yet, Jana may have some reservations about joining the beloved Bravo franchise. She added, "At the same time, I would be so afraid we'd be eaten alive and spit out and like cancelled the next day."

In response to this concern, Melissa assured the podcast co-host that she'd be "so cute and loved and real." As for Jana's co-host and husband Michael Caussin, the RHONJ OG said he'd be "the most loved husband on the show."