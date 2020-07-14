Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Shop These Elizabeth & James x Kohl's Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

Who better to twin with than your daughter?
EComm: Elizabeth and James, Kohl's

Who better to twin with than your daughter? You'll both get a smile out of the mother-daughter matching outfits by Elizabeth & James at Kohl's. From dresses to tops, these pieces are designed to look sweet on children and adults alike.

Shop the four uber-Instagrammable looks below to show the world that you're two peas in a pod. And hurry, because they're currently on sale!

12 Affordable Pairs of Soft Shorts That Don't Pinch or Ride Up—Promise

Elizabeth and James Fresh + Fun Matching Outfits

These cotton summer dresses come in this garden print, as well as two other matching hues. The girls' size four to 16 dress is currently $33, while its adult counterpart is $36.

$48
$33
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Classic + Cute Matching Outfits

These dresses match in an opal hue, or a striped print if you prefer. The girls' dress is $33 while the women's dress is $36.

$48
$33
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Sweet + Stylish Matching Outfits

Your shirt can match her dress with this nutmeg spot set. The girls' dress is $33 and the women's peasant blouse is $26.

$44
$26
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Light + Airy Matching Outfits

How sweet are these eyelet dresses available in black or white? The girls' dress is $33 and the women's is $40.

$48
$33
Kohl's

