Fall in Love With Madewell x Banjanan's Summer-Ready Collection

Combining easy, breezy summer silhouettes and rich earthy tones, you'll love how this collab takes you from season to season.
Do you have trouble finding good clothes to take you through the seasonal transition from summer to fall? That won't be an issue anymore, 'cause Madewell just dropped their collab with sustainable fashion brand Banjanan, with pieces designed to help you do exactly that!

Influenced by the vibrant culture and nature in Jaipur, Madewell x Banjanan features a handful of Indian-inspired designs in sustainable styles across multiple categories, including swim and accessories (which is new for Banjanan), along with dresses, jumpsuits and more. The collab features two bold and beautiful prints that seamlessly embrace the easy, breeziness of light summer silhouettes with the more rooted, earthy colors of fall.

The collection is available now, with pieces ranging in price from $13 to $178. Check out some of our faves from the collab below!

Madewell x Banjanan Tank Ruffle-Hem Midi Dress

So much about this dress is the epitome of that magical time where summer meets fall. That all-over paisley pattern, the rich color scheme, that '70s vibe with a fitted bodice and oversize silhouette that makes it both showy and comfy at the same time... yup, this dress has it all, and we know it would make itself welcome in your wardrobe.

$168
Madewell

Madewell x Banjanan Smocked Ankle-Tie Pants

Also rocking that fall-friendly print and colorway in the form of a breezy summer pant, these would go well with your flat sandals or bare feet in the sand. With a comfy smocked waist and cute ties at the ankles, they're also 100% cotton, which means they're breathable, but also machine washable.

 

$85
Madewell

Madewell x Banjanan Floral Statement Earrings

Floral but rustic with vintage style, these pretty earrings are a statement piece all their own (hence the name). They're made of gold-plated brass with a sterling silver post, and a little enamel orange button that sits at the center of the flower. We recommend wearing them when your hair is up so you can show 'em off.

$38
Madewell

Madewell x Banjanan Wrap Mini Dress

Even though the orange of this dress just screams fall, it's made of a delightfully fresh and breathable cotton, which makes it perfect for summer. So now's the best time to wear it, but don't feel like you can't pair it with knee-high riding boots and a nice chunky cardigan once those cooler temps hit.

$148
Madewell

Madewell x Banjanan Ruffle-Sleeve Ruched Top

With a ruched neckline that ties in a bow, this sweet ruffled top is a versatile wardrobe addition, working as well with skirts and flowy dress pants as it would with jeans and cut-offs. Featuring that cute patterned bird print, the top is also made of summer-friendly breathable cotton.

$82
Madewell

Madewell x Banjanan Wrap Ruffle Hem Midi Dress

Indicative of Banjanan's namesake (which is a take on the Hindi word for wanderer), this breezy cotton dress was made for adventuring, even if it's just in your own backyard. It's made to mimic a vintage feel, showcasing a bold bird print across its wrap-style silhouette and romantic ruffled hem. 

$168
Madewell

