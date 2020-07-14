Fall in Love With Madewell x Banjanan's Summer-Ready Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you have trouble finding good clothes to take you through the seasonal transition from summer to fall? That won't be an issue anymore, 'cause Madewell just dropped their collab with sustainable fashion brand Banjanan, with pieces designed to help you do exactly that!

Influenced by the vibrant culture and nature in Jaipur, Madewell x Banjanan features a handful of Indian-inspired designs in sustainable styles across multiple categories, including swim and accessories (which is new for Banjanan), along with dresses, jumpsuits and more. The collab features two bold and beautiful prints that seamlessly embrace the easy, breeziness of light summer silhouettes with the more rooted, earthy colors of fall.

The collection is available now, with pieces ranging in price from $13 to $178. Check out some of our faves from the collab below!