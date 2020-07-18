Attention Parents: The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Evarts Bosstick Can Help You Cope With Quarantine

This was not in a single one of the parenting books.

Now, obviously, when you undertake something as truly world-shifting as having children, you accept that will mean a number of monumental changes. There will be some form of sleep deprivation, likely more than a few middle-of-the-night feedings, a bit of financial stress and an ever-present anxiety about the safety and well-being of this tiny human that you've brought into your world and now must care for.

But no one mentioned anything about a global pandemic that would stretch you to the limits both financially and mentally as you attempt to handle all of the above while coping with sudden job loss or the added burden of adequately performing at a full-time job while simultaneously caring for (and potentially homeschooling) said small human.

So, truly, congratulations on making it this far. Now influencer, author and blogger Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is here with some help.