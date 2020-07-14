Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston
Exclusive

There's Serious Trouble on Sanctum in The 100 Sneak Peek

Exclusive: The situation on Sanctum has gotten a little out of control for Murphy and Emori in a first look at Wednesday's episode of The 100
By Lauren Piester Jul 14, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesThe 100Entertainment
Related: "The 100" Exclusive: Emori & Murphy Face Trouble on Sanctum

Trouble on Sanctum? Who would have thought? 

While last week's episode of The 100 took a little break from the current drama and went back in time about a 100 years to the start of the apocalypse, this week's episode is jumping right back into it, with some seriously worrying problems happening back on Sanctum. 

With Clarke and co on the hunt for their missing friends, Indra decided she had to go after them too, leaving Murphy and Emori in charge, which is not going well. While Murphy was trying to keep Sheidheda under control, Emori's little ceremony got overtaken. The prisoners and the Children of Gabriel, led by Nikki, are now making demands, with a gun to Emori's head. 

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment, with Murphy trying desperately to figure out what to do, as Emori tries to tell him to do nothing. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Nikki wants Russell, Murphy, and Raven to meet them at the palace in 20 minutes before she starts killing hostages, but that's gonna be a problem since Raven's on another planet and Russell simply isn't Russell anymore. 

So what will Murphy do? We'll have to wait to find out. 

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

2

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

3

John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History

Elsewhere in this week's episode, "old friends make new allegiances," which might refer to Clarke's reunion with her old friends, Octavia, Diyoza, and Echo, who all appear to have joined the cult of the Disciples. 

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

2

John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History

3

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

4

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death Revealed

5
Exclusive

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Latest News

See Eileen Davidson Make Her Return to RHOBH!

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

Viola Davis Feels She Betrayed Herself by Starring in The Help

Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel Take Fans on Journey in "Past Life" Video

Today's Best Sales: Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue & More

Exclusive

There's Serious Trouble on Sanctum in The 100 Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Why the Story of Brave New World Really Appealed to the Cast