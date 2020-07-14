There's Serious Trouble on Sanctum in The 100 Sneak Peek

Trouble on Sanctum? Who would have thought?

While last week's episode of The 100 took a little break from the current drama and went back in time about a 100 years to the start of the apocalypse, this week's episode is jumping right back into it, with some seriously worrying problems happening back on Sanctum.

With Clarke and co on the hunt for their missing friends, Indra decided she had to go after them too, leaving Murphy and Emori in charge, which is not going well. While Murphy was trying to keep Sheidheda under control, Emori's little ceremony got overtaken. The prisoners and the Children of Gabriel, led by Nikki, are now making demands, with a gun to Emori's head.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment, with Murphy trying desperately to figure out what to do, as Emori tries to tell him to do nothing.