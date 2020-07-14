Why the Story of Brave New World Really Appealed to the Cast

"From the moment I read the first script, I just had a gut feeling that there was going to be a sort of—a giant amount of space to explore. This world felt really huge, but there was also an intimacy within Lenina that felt—that's infinite too, right? The insides of us," Jessica Brown Findlay told E! News.

"I loved that. I just fell in love with it really, really quickly and therefore became desperate to play the part, which is always heartbreaking when you don't get it, but I was so lucky to get this opportunity. I just adored it, it was great," she continued.