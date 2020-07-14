Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotosKelly Preston

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 27.
By Jess Cohen Jul 14, 2020 3:43 PMTags
DeathRiley KeoughCelebrities
Benjamin KeoughCopetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

Benjamin Keough's cause of death has been revealed, just days after his passing.

The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough died on Sunday, July 12. Benjamin, the grandson of Elvis Presley, was 27. Now, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed that an autopsy was completed on July 13 and the doctor has stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

As news of Benjamin's death emerged on Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Many loved ones have also taken to social media to mourn Benjamin's death, including his ex-girlfriend, who shared a moving tribute on Instagram.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

"Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier," Alexa Rohde wrote along with photos of Benjamin. "You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old."

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

2

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

3

John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History

"You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate," she continued. "You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben."

Alexa concluded her post, "I hope you're having all the delicious sushi in paradise [heart emoji] words will never be enough."

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Stars Pay Tribute

2

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

3

John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History

4

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death Revealed

5
Exclusive

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Latest News

See Eileen Davidson Make Her Return to RHOBH!

Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend” on Glee

Viola Davis Feels She Betrayed Herself by Starring in The Help

Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel Take Fans on Journey in "Past Life" Video

Today's Best Sales: Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue & More

Exclusive

There's Serious Trouble on Sanctum in The 100 Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Why the Story of Brave New World Really Appealed to the Cast