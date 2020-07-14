Peacock Announces Premiere Dates for A.P. Bio & More Original Shows!

Peacock is ready to hatch!
NBCUniversal's new streaming service launches tomorrow, July 15, and with it comes some exciting new premiere dates for Peacock originals.
Peacock announced today that the new season of A.P. Bio (starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt) will premiere Sept. 3, 2020. Peacock also announced the premiere dates for Departure, Five Bedrooms and Hitmen coming in just a few months.
New original programming will continually debut on Peacock after launch, including previously announced titles like Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado.
Peacock's free tier will include 13,000 hours of entertainment to binge while the premium tier ($4.99 a month) will feature over 20,000 hours of TV, movies, sports and more.
Live sporting event in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics.
Scroll down for the newly announced Peacock premiere dates and more info on Peacock originals. Sign up for peacock here!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)