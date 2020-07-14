The New Olivia Culpo x Prive Reveaux Sunglasses Collab Is Chic and Affordable

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Designer sunglasses are great until you step on them, shattering those $400 to pieces. Olivia Culpo has a solution for that. Her new eyewear line with Privé Reveaux is affordable, with each piece ringing up at $39.95, but still brings the fashion with Instagram-worthy styles.
"I wanted to be able to create something that is affordable but also fashionable," Culpo told E!. "I was inspired by classic icons."
Apart from being affordable, if you purchase one of her six eyewear styles, you're also giving back to charity. Her line is in collaboration with nonprofit RestoringVision. Through August 14, with each purchase from her collection, a pair of glasses will be donated to the charity, which gives to under-served communities.
Shop the pieces we're eyeing from Culpo's collection below, and hear about why she loves each and how she'd style them.
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Audrey
"The Audrey is the most timeless and classic frame in the collection. They're after Audrey Hepburn. Very, very classic and sophisticated. I could see the Audrey with something a little dressier, maybe a blouse or a nice sundress."
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Goldie
"[Goldie Hawn] wears these ridiculous glasses in the beginning of Overboard, I don't know if you've ever seen that movie, but I'm obsessed with it. And the Goldie sunglass to me just feels very extra, sporty, glam. I love them. They're the smallest one in the collection but they're probably the biggest statement glass. The Goldie is definitely the edgiest. I can see that with a leather jacket, leather pants, boots and a T-shirt."
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Jackie
"The Jackie, after Jackie O[nassis], [They're] something a little bit more sleek. I could see it with a leather pant and a T-shirt."
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Jane
"My personal favorite is the Jane. My boyfriend [Christian McCaffrey] was wearing it just when we were together and he looked really great in it. So they look great on both male and female, which is very important. They just feel kind of effortless and even a little boho. They look great with a denim short and flip flops. And a flowy blouse with a bathing suit underneath and a sunhat."
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Jane Blue-Light
"They come in blue light, which is great for our computer screens, phone screens. We're obviously always on our computers and phones these days."
Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo The Janet
"I also love the Janet, after Janet Jackson. They feel like don't mess with me sunglasses. For this it's definitely more of a workout outfit. It's very, very edgy and sporty."
