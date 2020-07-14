Remembering Naya Rivera: Watch the Glee Actress' First-Ever E! Interview

Remembering an incredible talent.

On Monday, July 13, Naya Rivera was confirmed dead after she went missing last week during a boating outing with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County. She was only 33 years old.

Naya became a household name after landing her big break on the Fox series, Glee. And, in her first E! interview, the triple threat performer made it clear that the musical comedy-drama was her dream job.

"It's just been the biggest blessing, ‘cause I've been juggling acting and singing and dancing all my life," she exclusively shared with E! at the time. "To finally be on something where I can do all three in one show—it's crazy."

At the time of her disappearance on July 8, Naya's son was found sleeping in the pontoon boat they had rented for the afternoon. The actress-singer's body was discovered 5 days later.

After news came that a body was found at Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said they are "confident" it's Rivera's. He went on to state that, early Monday morning, the body was found floating at the surface of the water by personnel searching by boat.