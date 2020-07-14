MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

BREAKING

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
MythBusters host Grant Imahara has passed away at the age of 49. Read the touching tributes for the electrical engineer.
By Jess Cohen Jul 14, 2020 11:40 AM
Grant ImaharaAlbert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Grant Imahara has passed away at the age of 49.

The host of Discovery's MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project "died suddenly following a brain aneurysm," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," a rep for Discovery said in a statement. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara, an electrical engineer, joined MythBusters in 2005 during the show's third season. He went on to host over 200 episodes of the series. In 2016, Imahara joined Netflix's White Rabbit Project with fellow co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

As news of Imahara's death emerged overnight, many of his friends and former colleagues took to social media to mourn his passing.

"Heartbroken and in shock tonight," Byron tweeted. "We were just talking on the phone. This isn't real."

Byron, along with a series of photos of Imahara, also shared, "We had so many adventures. You taught me so much."

MythBusters co-host Adam Savage also paid tribute to Imahara, writing on Twitter, "I'm at a loss. No words."

"I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years," Savage continued. "Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

