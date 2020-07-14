Demi Lovato Reflects On Naya Rivera's "Groundbreaking" Impact for LGBTQ+ and Latinx Fans

Hollywood has lost a shining star, and the world is in mourning.

On Monday, July 13, Naya Rivera was confirmed dead by law enforcement. She was only 33 years old.

News of the Glee alum's tragic passing comes five days after she went missing while out boating with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. The actress' toddler, Josey Dorsey, was found alone on the pontoon boat Naya rented on Wednesday, July 8. The singer's son was discovered wearing a life vest and appeared "unharmed," authorities stated.

In light of the Glee alum's death, many of her former co-stars and close friends in Hollywood have taken to social media to express their heartache.

Among those celebrities has been Demi Lovato, who praised the 33-year-old actress for her incredible impact on the Latinx and LGBTQ+ community.

"RIP Naya Rivera. I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Demi began her post on Instagram.