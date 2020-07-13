Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith With Never-Before-Seen Glee Photos

Lea Michele has joined the rest of the Glee cast in their mourning over the death of Naya Rivera.

On Monday, July 13, Rivera's body was recovered from a Southern California lake, where she went missing five days prior while boating with her 4-year-old son. Members of the Glee cast were pictured alongside Naya's family holding hands at Lake Piru as law enforcement worked to identify the remains as those belonging to the actress.

In a painful reminder of the tragedy that stars of the Fox musical series have endured over the years, today also marks the seven-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's passing. In 2013, Monteith died at the age of 31 from an accidental drug overdose.

Lea, who was in a relationship with Cory at the time of his death, took to social media with multiple never-before-seen photos of her late co-stars from over the years.