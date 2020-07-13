John Legend Gets Real About His Cheating History and How Chrissy Teigen Changed His Ways

John Legend isn't holding back.

The Grammy-winning singer laid it all on the table and opened up about his "history" of cheating in a candid interview on Armchair Expert with podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

"I have a horrendous history of cheating. F--king deplorable... And there's all these great cheating songs on your albums, and I was like, 'I see another fisherman at sea,'" Dax shared, and asked if John had a past similar to his.

"Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20's," the 41-year-old singer responded. "I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it."

"I escaped 'technically cheating' by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating," he continued. "I definitely was dishonest and selfish... It was happening before I was famous."