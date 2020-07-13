Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Chris Colfer and More Glee Stars Pay Tribute

Friends of Naya Rivera are expressing their condolences after authorities discovered the remains of the Glee star.
Earlier today, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed they had discovered a body, which they are "confident" is that of Rivera's, floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.
The 33-year-old went missing on July 8 while swimming in Lake Piru, a reservoir in Ventura, Calif. She was joined by her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey, who was found sleeping in the pontoon they rented for the afternoon.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the toddler stated that he and his mother went swimming in the water, but he was the only one to get back into the boat. Sheriff Deputy Chris Dyer also confirmed that there were "no signs of foul play" and "no signs of anything that went wrong besides a tragic accident."
As soon as the news was confirmed by authorities, tributes began to pour in for the Glee star.
Take a look at just some of the familiar faces in Hollywood who are honoring Rivera after her passing.
Chris Colfer: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."
Jane Lynch: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."
Kristin Chenoweth: "Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you."
Danielle Fishel Karp: "My heart hurts for this beautiful boy and Ms. Rivera's entire family. Seeing her sing this song I sing to my own son really hit me in the gut."
Nick Bolton: "Naya and I were acquaintances at best, but I am heartbroken. My favorite memory will always be dancing with her at @HeatherMorrisTV's wedding while she was pregnant with Josey. She was so happy. I know he was her world. Please pray for her family and friends. #RIPNayaRivera."
Aly & AJ: "Praying for Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston & Benjamin Keough's families right now. Please take a moment to think of them today."
Josh Sussman: "Naya, you will be missed so much."
Mandy Moore: "This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones."
Tamera Mowry-Housley: "Can't believe I'm writing this. My heart. So many emotions. So many memories. My mind did not want to accept this. My sweet Naya. I love you. Will always love you. I'll never forget your sweet smile, your amazing voice, and your warmth and love that has always welcomed me. I knew as early as 9 years old you were going to grace us with so much talent and so much beauty. I'm so grateful to have been blessed with your presence for over 20 years. You took my breath away and always will. Another angel has gained her wings. My heart goes out to the Rivera family."
Josh Gad: "Sick to my stomach. RIP #nayarivera."
Becky G: "Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten."
Janel Parrish: "Rest In Peace and power, Naya."
Tia Mowry: "My Naya! I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I've known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to parities introducing me to the most wild drink I've ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn't handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us walking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot. I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel."
Ashley Benson: "RIP sweet Naya."
Bebe Rexha: "This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I'm lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera."
Viola Davis: "Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much."