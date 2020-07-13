BREAKING

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Relive Brad Womack's 2 Failed Seasons of The Bachelor in Sneak Peek

Exclusive: Get a first look at a new promo for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever's deep dive into Brad Womack's historic two seasons of The Bachelor
By Lauren Piester Jul 13, 2020
Womack is back, again. 

Next week's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever is revisiting that time when Brad Womack was the Bachelor, and then that second time when Brad Womack was the Bachelor. You may remember Brad from not only being the Bachelor twice, but from failing so badly the first time around that he had to return to redeem himself. He did momentarily redeem himself, walking away from his second attempt with Emily Maynard as his fiancee. 

However, their relationship only lasted a few months before ending, and Emily went on to be the Bachelorette, meaning Brad failed once again. 

Both of Brad's seasons—11 and 15—will be featured next week, and E! News has a first look at the promo for the episode, which will highlight all the drama and the pretty extreme reaction to Brad leaving season one without choosing anyone. It was the first time that has happened in the franchise, and the only time, though Brad has fallen down the list of Bachelors who really screwed things up. In hindsight, choosing no one is the most responsible choice one could make. 

So far, The Bachelor's summer recap show has gone back to revisit Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici, Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and last week went all the way back to the beginning for the very first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

While there aren't many recognizable names from season 11, Brad's second season included not only Maynard, but also Michelle Money, Ashley Spivey, and Lady Gang star Keltie Knight

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever returns next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

