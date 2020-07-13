Tori Spelling Reveals What It's Really Like Being With Her Husband & 5 Kids "24/7"

Tori Spelling has found a silver lining amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On today's Daily Pop, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck at home has been wonderful for her marriage. As E! readers may know, the Hollywood scion and Dean McDermott married in 2006 and share five children together, Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7 and Beau Dean, 3.
"It's been really good for us," the 47-year-old actress shared. "You know what, I find that what adds stress to our relationship is driving. Like, driving in L.A. it is like madness. Your stress level just getting everywhere is at a 10."
With five little ones to drive about, we totally understand her frustrations with traffic.
She continued, "So, you know, for Zoom meetings and like, we're doing an interview right now, you just walk to the next room. So, we're just all a little more Zenned out even though we're together 24/7."
Speaking of her kids, Tori has enlisted her kids help as she competes in Celebrity Show-Off. The show, which features host Mayim Bialik, challenges Tori and her fellow celebrity competitors to create noteworthy YouTube content from home.
And while filmmaker Kevin Smith has been a worthy opponent, TV legend Aaron Spelling's daughter made it clear that the "apple does not fall far from the tree."
Tori added, "I am creative, I love producing, so this is my jam! It's really cool that finally, instead of waiting for like a network to cast you into something and create a show, you're actually creating whatever you want to create and casting the people you want, which is your family or whoever you're quarantined with in the show."
With the Beverly Hills, 90210 30th anniversary right around the corner, Justin made sure to ask Tori about any reunion plans.
"I think we would love to do something, I think the fans would love us to do something," Tori said. "It was a bummer that BH90210 didn't go on, because we just love being together. We all genuinely love each other, get along, have fun together. But I think for the fans, especially for the 30 year premiere reunion like, we have to do something."
Celebrity Show-Off airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TBS.