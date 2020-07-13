Tori Spelling Reveals What It's Really Like Being With Her Husband & 5 Kids "24/7"

Tori Spelling has found a silver lining amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On today's Daily Pop, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck at home has been wonderful for her marriage. As E! readers may know, the Hollywood scion and Dean McDermott married in 2006 and share five children together, Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7 and Beau Dean, 3.

"It's been really good for us," the 47-year-old actress shared. "You know what, I find that what adds stress to our relationship is driving. Like, driving in L.A. it is like madness. Your stress level just getting everywhere is at a 10."

With five little ones to drive about, we totally understand her frustrations with traffic.

She continued, "So, you know, for Zoom meetings and like, we're doing an interview right now, you just walk to the next room. So, we're just all a little more Zenned out even though we're together 24/7."