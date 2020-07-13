NBA Star Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Russell Westbrook has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 31-year-old basketball player confirmed the news on Monday.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," the Houston Rockets star wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well-wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #WhyNot."
Several celebrities, including Kevin Hart and John Legend, sent support to the athlete. The EGOT winner, for instance, posted a series of prayer hand emojis in the comments section.
The 2019-2020 NBA season is scheduled to resume Thursday, July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was originally suspended in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
However, not all players will be back on the court. Fellow Houston Rockets player Thabo Sefolosha, for instance, has decided not to take part in the season restart in Florida.
"After a round trip to Houston, I decided not to play," Sefolosha told Radio Télévision Suisse. "I do it mainly for my family."
Los Angeles Lakers player Avery Bradley has opted out of playing in Florida, as well.
According to ESPN, Bradley's decision was made with the well-being of his son Liam mind. As the outlet's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote, the 6-year-old child "has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses."
"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley told ESPN. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk. As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."