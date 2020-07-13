Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Reacts to Danielle Fishel's Apology

Instead of cancel culture, Trina McGee hopes to be part of teaching culture.

On the small screen, pop culture fans recognize Trina as the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela on Boy Meets World.

But earlier this year, Trina spoke out on Twitter and claimed that her experience on the long-running series was far from perfect.

"Called Aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told, ‘It was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes," Trina alleged. "I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children."

Back in June, Danielle Fishel spoke out on social media and admitted she wasn't innocent in the situation.