Last Chance to Shop Lululemon's Warehouse Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't want to burst your bubble at the beginning of the week, but we have some bad news: today is the last day to shop Lululemon's online warehouse sale!
There's still some great deals to be had in women's and men's clothes, as well as accessories. For example? This cute tank dress that was so perfectly made for brunch that the dress was named for it, and these training shorts that were built for super sweaty workouts. Then there's this backpack that's ready to go when and where you are.
So make sure you shop before these deals are done! We picked out some of our final faves to share with you. Shop 'em down below!
Lululemon Brunch and Back Dress
The name of this dress pretty much says it all, but just in case you need more reasons to grab this before it's gone, here come the reasons. For one, it's fitted and fabulous. For two, it features a built-in bra that offers light support. And three, it's made with quick-dry, sweat-wicking fabric and features a Coolmax liner up top for extra coverage.
Lululemon Cool Racerback II
Hitting at hip length with a tight fit, this tank was made for training. How? The fit was designed to stay put, even when your heart is pumping and you're sweating buckets... and on that last point, the fabric was made for exactly that, crafted of lightweight sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch.
Lululemon All Hours Backpack
Made with water-repellant fabric and compression straps to keep your gear safely in place, this backpack was made for being on the move. It's super easy to clean and stores a lot of stuff, including a 15" laptop in an exterior padded pocket and even little mesh pockets for water bottles and sweaty workout gear.
Lululemon Wunder Under Crop
Lululemon's Wunder Under leggings may not change your life, but they'll certainly make yoga class more fun (or at least, dressing up for it more fun!). The magic comes in the form of their breathable, full-coverage, sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, so they move with you through every sun salutation and downward dog. Plus, they're made with minimal seaming and a wide waistband that stays put.
Lululemon T.H.E. Short
Designed for training using lightweight Swift fabric, these breathable shorts were made with a split hem and smooth waistband to offer extra agility for super intense HIIT classes and the like. They also wick away sweat and feature a breathable gusset, plus four-way stretch helps them move with you through every part of your workout.
For more ideas on what to shop on the last day of the sale, check out our picks for the best deals in accessories! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!