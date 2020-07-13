Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos
Exclusive

How Surreal Was it Working With Demi Moore? The Brave New World Cast Says...

Brave New World stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd compare other working experiences to acting with Demi Moore.
By Chris Harnick Jul 13, 2020 3:30 PMTags
TVDemi MooreStar WarsDownton AbbeyAlden EhrenreichEntertainmentPeacock
Related: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

Brave New World stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd are no stranger to rubbing elbows with some Hollywood's biggest names on some of the biggest entertainment properties out there, from Star Wars to Downton Abbey. Now, the three costar with Demi Moore in the Peacock original series Brave New World, adding another notch on their impressive career belts.

But we had to know: Just how surreal was it to work with Moore? The two-time Golden Globe nominee is known for her roles in G.I. Jane, Striptease and Ghost, and her TV work has been limited. She plays the pivotal role of Linda, mother to Ehrenreich's John the Savage, in Brave New World. The futuristic series is an adaption of Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel of the same name.

photos
Every Show Coming to Peacock

So, how surreal was working with Moore? We asked the trio three simple questions:

For Ehrenreich, was it more surreal sharing a scene with Chewbacca in Solo or having Moore play his mother? For Findlay, was it more surreal sharing a scene with Moore or working with Maggie Smith on Downton Abbey? And for Lloyd, was it more surreal playing the famous X-Men character Charles Xavier on Legion or working with Moore?

Click play on the video above to hear their answers.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Police Share More Insight Into Naya Rivera's Investigation

2

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Ella Travolta Pay Tribute

3

Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

Brave New World premieres on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, on Wednesday, July 15. It's just one of the many original series offerings on the new platform, which will also be home to classic shows and movies.

Brave New World premieres Wednesday, July 15 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Police Share More Insight Into Naya Rivera's Investigation

2

Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24

3

Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Ella Travolta Pay Tribute

4

Morphe Cosmetics Cuts Ties With Jeffree Star After Controversy

5

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 8-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Kanye West Honors Late Mom With New Song "DONDA"

Exclusive

Below Deck Med Sneak Peek: Is Hannah Going to Fire Jessica?

Washington's NFL Team Changing Name & Logo After Years of Backlash

Exclusive

How Surreal Was it Working With Demi Moore on Brave New World?

"Exhausted" Jana Kramer Breaks Down in Tears in Message on Motherhood

Exclusive

Enjoy Virtual Summer Camp With The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta!

Exclusive

Celeb Call Center Preview: Fan Asks One Night Stand Advice