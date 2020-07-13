The Bold and the Beautiful Returning With New Episodes on July 20 After Coronavirus Shutdown

The CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful lived up to the "bold" in its title by becoming the first US TV series to return to production in Los Angeles. The soap opera started production on June 17 and is racing back to the airwaves with new episodes beginning Monday, July 20.

In a press release, CBS announced the new episodes as well as new cast members including Tanner Novlan as John "Finn" Finnegan, Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor, and Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester's (John McCook) grandson. Novlan's first episode is July 23, de Metz will debut at a later date.