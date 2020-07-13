YouTube Stars Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda Break Up After 6 Years Together

Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda have called it quits after six years of dating.

The YouTube stars announced their split in an emotional 14-minute video over the weekend entitled, "we broke up." In their message to fans, Joey and Daniel explained that they ended their relationship three months ago but have continued to live together after their breakup.

"It was like the worst...not the worst timing but it was like, obviously not ideal timing," Joey, 29, said as he teared up.

"This has been really, really hard and a very uncomfortable decision," Daniel, 27, said as he put his arm around Joey.

Joey went on to tell viewers, "It definitely hasn't been an easy decision for me, it's obviously easier to stay. We're doing what's best for us and we both know that this is what needs to be done, what we both need to do to be happy, because I don't think either of us has been happy for a while."