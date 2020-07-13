Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

All the Details on the Engagement Ring Brooklyn Beckham Gave Nicola Peltz

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz! Learn all about the diamond ring he gave her.
Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!

The 21-year-old model and the 25-year-old actress are engaged. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son announced the news via Instagram over the weekend. 

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple taken by his 9-year-old sister Harper Beckham. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

The bride-to-be shared a celebratory post, as well. 

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote alongside the same image. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

Brooklyn popped the question with a stunning diamond ring.

"Nicola's ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band," Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, told E! News. "Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut's long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look."

As for the cost of the sparkler, Shannon estimated "the value of the ring to be about $150,000 - $200,000."

"This timeless style is a favorite among celebrities," she continued. "Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence all wear emerald cut engagement rings. Brooklyn's mom Victoria also loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection [from David] as well."

Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, also estimated the ring could "range anywhere starting [at] $150,000." Olivia guessed the emerald cut diamond could be "anywhere from 5-7 carats" and called the cut "timeless and elegant."

Brooklyn and Nicola made their relationship Instagram official in January. Before dating the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, the celeb dated Hana Cross. However, they called it quits in 2019. He also previously dated Chloë Grace Moretz. They split in 2018.

As for Nicola, she previously dated Anwar Hadid. However, they broke up in 2018.

It looks like Brooklyn's proud parents are excited about the major milestone, too.

"Congratulations to these two beautiful people," the soccer star wrote on Instagram. "As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" the fashion designer also wrote. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x."

