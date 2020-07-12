Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

The world of entertainment has lost a rising star.
According to TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough's son, Benjamin Keough, has died of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, Calif. He was only 27 years old.
Law enforcement sources told the publication Benjamin appeared to have passed away due to "a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Sunday.
Of the heartbreaking news, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
At this time, Lisa Marie's rep didn't comment on the details surrounding Benjamin's death. Additionally, it's not confirmed what caused his death.
The 27-year-old was born into a famous family, and has seemingly followed in their footsteps. Like his grandfather, Elvis Presley, and dad Danny, Benjamin was pursuing a career in music and entertainment—according to TMZ.
Benjamin reportedly signed a $5 million record deal in 2009 with Universal to record up to five albums, per the publication. It's unclear what happened with the deal, considering no albums were released.
His older sister, Riley, has had the same aspirations and has made a name for herself in Hollywood. The 31-year-old actress has starred in The Girlfriend Experience, Logan Lucky, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lodge and countless other films and television series.
While Benjamin was a few years younger than the actress, he was an older brother to his twin siblings, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, who are both 11 years old.
Benjamin's grandmother also happens to be Priscilla Presley.
While Benjamin's family is no stranger to the spotlight, he typically kept a low-profile. However, last June, he gained attention after fans noticed how much he resembled his legendary grandfather.
"Mama Lion with cubs," Lisa Marie captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white image of her with her kids.
Soon after, people went wild over Benjamin's appearance. "That boy looks just like Elvis," one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in, "oh my they could be twins," along with a gif of the iconic singer.
At this time, the family has yet to publicly comment on Benjamin's death. E! News has reached out to law enforcement in Calabasas to get further confirmation of the tragedy, and has yet to receive a response.
TMZ was the first to break the news.