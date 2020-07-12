Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moments from Nick Cordero's Private Memorial Service

Amanda Kloots is making sure Nick Cordero's legacy lives on.
The fitness guru took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share that she held a private memorial service for the Broadway star. She explained that her husband would've wanted a "celebration" in his honor, and that's exactly what she did.
"We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends," Amanda began her caption, and shared a photo of her and Nick's one-year-old son, Elvis. "I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."
"We listened to the song, 'I'm Here' from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless," she continued. "As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard."
Amanda then opened up about her new reality and how she's learning to navigate things without her husband.
"Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it," she expressed. "But, I know Nick is up above routing [sic] for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son."
She added, "I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, 'Ok. When I'm doubting if I can get through this, I'm playing this song. It will be my motto.'"
"This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I'd be on," the fitness guru explained. "No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn't a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel."
Nick's private memorial service comes exactly one week after he died. The 41-year-old actor suffered from complications caused by Coronavirus. Amanda confirmed the tragic news last Sunday on Instagram.
"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," her post began.
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," her message continued. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."
"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we've received these last 95 days," she went on. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, 'Live Your Life.' We sang it to him today, holding his hands."
She concluded, "As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."