Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin Packs On the PDA with Jack Osbourne's Ex-Wife Lisa Stelly

Is there a new romance brewing in Hollywood? All signs point to yes!
Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin has been enjoying the single life after he and co-star, Anna Camp, announced their split in April 2019. By August 2019, the two became officially divorced.
Fast forward to now, and it looks like Skylar has found his someone special.
The 32-year-old actor appears to be dating Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. The 33-year-old actress filed for divorce from the reality TV personality two years ago.
As of late, Skylar and Lisa have been teasing their respective Instagram followers about their romance. While the two haven't officially confirmed their relationship, the Fancy Sprinkles founder recently shared a cheeky post that alluded to their romance.
"Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin," Lisa saucily wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and the actor embracing and kissing in the middle of a street.
The Pitch Perfect actor commented with an equally audacious message. "Ummmmm actually both," he replied.
Hours before their Instagram exchange on Lisa's main feed, the 32-year-old actor shared a video of him and the actress "just shopping for some furniture," as he captioned his Instagram Story.
Earlier this week, Lisa also uploaded a sweet Instagram Story of her hanging out with Skylar. In the photo, she and the actor were packing on the PDA. Similar to her Instagram picture, the two passionately locked lips on Stories.
"The most perfect face," she wrote, with Skylar giving a smirk to the camera.
At this time, it's unclear when the two began spending so much time together. However, news of their cheeky Instagram uploads and apparent relationship comes a year after Skylar and Anna announced their split.
The Pitch Perfect co-stars tied the knot in 2016. Two years later, fans noticed they both stopped following each other on social media and seemed distant. Soon after the speculation, the duo confirmed their breakup.
Of their separation, Anna opened up about how she was processing this monumental "life change."
"It's been really scary and liberating at the same time," she expressed in August 2019, after a speaking at a panel for her new show Perfect Harmony. "I definitely—I'm 36 years old. I've had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also really empowering... I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I've been making have been for the best. So, that's good."
"I think that I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason," she continued. "I've also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it."
Lisa and Jack announced their separation back in May 2018 on Instagram. The two had been married for nearly seven years and share joint custody of their kids: Pearl (8), Andy (5) and Minnie (2).
It looks like Skylar and Lisa have moved on from their previous relationships. It's only a matter of time before they give fans more insight into what's going on between them.