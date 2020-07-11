Christina Perri Announces She's Pregnant 6 Months After Suffering a Miscarriage

Christina Perri has a lot to celebrate these days.
The 33-year-old singer took to social media on Saturday morning to share some heartwarming and special news: she's pregnant and expecting baby number two with husband, Paul Costabile!
The couple, who wed in 2017, are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley Costabile.
"Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january," the songstress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a collage of photos of her toddler enjoying a beach day.
"Surprise !! Our little fam is growing," Paul wrote on his Instagram page, with an adorable pic of his daughter looking shocked over the baby news. "New bambino/bambina coming January."
Christina's special pregnancy news comes nearly six months after she shared that she suffered a miscarriage from her last pregnancy. Back in January, the singer-songwriter opened up and shared her story on social media.
"Today I had a miscarriage," she began her message at the time. "Baby was 11 weeks old."
"We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she continued. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."
"I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you," she expressed.
In closing, the 33-year-old star told her fans that she and her husband would try to grow their family again "when the time [felt] right" for both of them.
"I am so sad but not discouraged," she explained. "When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."
Congrats to the couple on their pregnancy announcement!