Nicola Peltz's Stunning Engagement Dress Was Designed by Future Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz said "yes" in style.
On Saturday, the Bates Motel alum and Brooklyn Beckham announced the exciting and special news that they're engaged. While the world of entertainment just learned about their engagement, the 21-year-old photographer revealed he popped the big question nearly two weeks ago.
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a romantic portrait of him and his soon-to-be bride. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."
Additionally, the 25-year-old actress took to social media to share the happy news.
"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," she expressed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."
The engagement photo posted by Brooklyn and Nicola—which was taken by Harper Beckham—not only showed off the actress' gorgeous diamond ring but her dazzling yellow dress.
In fact, the 25-year-old star's sunny design was made by none other than Victoria Beckham. Yep, Nicola's future mother-in-law.
"Fresh colours and fluid silhouettes in motion," the former Spice Girls member shared on Instagram in April of her delightful dress. "It's a sunny Sunday," another post read of the same summer-y number.
The yellow piece appears to have been part of Victoria's spring and summer 2020 collection. While Nicola's engagement dress looks to be a bit longer than what it was on the model on the runway, the halter design still features flowy ruffles, a plunging neckline and pleated skirt.
Of her 21-year-old son and the Transformers star's engagement, Victoria had nothing but sweet things to say.
"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," the fashion mogul wrote on Instagram. "We all love you both so much."
Nicola commented, "i love you so so much victoria i'm the luckiest girl."
While it's still too early to know what the couple's wedding plans entail (and if Nicola will wear a VB bridal gown), the newly engaged pair are surrounded by the best in the business.
It's been six months since Brooklyn and Nicola made their romance Instagram official. The two began sharing posts about each other back in January, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Congrats to the couple!